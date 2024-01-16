Last chance to lock in $50 savings on the Samsung Galaxy S24

The wait is almost over. We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S24 series to launch tomorrow and the phones to become available for pre-order thereafter. As exciting as that is, it also means you only have 24 hours to score an obligation-free $50 credit on your next phone.

While the reservation page still isn’t confirming that the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra are the actual devices that are about to be unveiled, it’s beyond doubt at this point. The page only refers to the newest phone from Galaxy, but the leaks, rumors, and deductions don’t leave much room for them to be anything other than the next Android phones in the Galaxy S line.

Reserving to lock in the $50 discount is as easy as signing up for a mailing list. You simply go to the reservation page and input your name, email, and phone number. The mailing list analogy is probably apt — Samsung is essentially offering you these savings in return for finding out about its potential customers. You don’t need to provide any payment information, and there’s no requirement for you to go on to pre-order or buy the new device. If you think that’s a fair deal, it can’t hurt to sign up.

Scoring the $50 credit also doesn’t exclude you from capitalizing on any pre-order deals. On the contrary, it’s stackable with the other inevitable enticements to buy, with an additional $970 in savings also mentioned on the reservation page.

Hit the widget below to find the reservation page. It only takes a minute to secure your discount.

