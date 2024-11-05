Report: The Pixel 9 Pro XL was a top sales performer in the US

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google accounted for 4% of all phones shipped to US distributors in Q3 2024, according to a new report.

This is still a record for the company in Q3 but was attributed to the earlier Pixel 9 launch.

Counterpoint Research also reported that the Pixel 9 Pro XL was one of the top ten best-selling premium phones in Q3 2024.

Google has a minuscule share of the US smartphone market, but the company started to take things seriously with its recent Pixel phones. Now, a new market report gives the search giant some encouraging news.

Counterpoint Research posted its Q3 US smartphone market share sell-in report last week, tracking the number of phones shipped to retailers and other distributors. Apple accounted for 54% of all phones shipped, followed by Samsung (22%), and Motorola (13%).

Google only accounted for 4% of all phones shipped to US distributors in the quarter, which was still a Q3 record for the Pixel maker. However, Counterpoint clarified that this performance was due to the earlier Pixel 9 series launch. The Pixel 9 range launched on August 13, which is much earlier than the company’s traditional October launch window.

Good news for Google’s premium ambitions The tracking firm also revealed that the Pixel 9 Pro XL was one of the top ten best-selling premium phones in the quarter. It considered premium phones to be priced at $800 or higher.

Counterpoint Research senior analyst Maurice Klaehne told Android Authority that Pixel phones had made this top ten list in previous quarters, but there’s still reason for Google to celebrate.

“However, last year in Q3, it was not in the top ten so this year it had better momentum in the quarter (sic),” Klaehne explained in response to emailed questions. We’re guessing that the earlier Pixel 9 launch played at least some role in this ranking.

How is the Pixel 9 series doing compared to the Pixel 8 series at a similar point in its lifespan, though? The Counterpoint analyst said this comparison was “a bit tricky” because the Pixel 8 series consists of two phones while the Pixel 9 range offers four devices. This has led to growth for the Pixel maker owing to more choices for consumers.

