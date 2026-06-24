Need wide outdoor coverage? This Reolink 4K security camera is a Prime Day steal

A 34% discount off the RRP is a big cut on a security camera like this, and the Reolink RLC-823S2 Smart 4K Security Camera is down to $258.99 from $389.99 right now. That also makes it the best deal we have seen this year, since it drops below the previous year-to-date low of $314.49.

This Prime Day 2026 offer caught our eye because the RLC-823S2 is built for wide outdoor coverage. It is a 4K/8MP PoE PTZ security camera with pan-tilt control, plus up to 16X optical zoom for checking details at greater distances. One of its most useful features is 3D Zoom, which lets you tap an area in the app or client to zoom in more directly.

It also gives you two night viewing options. You can use adjustable spotlights for color night vision, or switch to infrared black-and-white vision up to about 260 ft. Smart detection covers people, vehicles, and animals, with alerts designed to cut down on false notifications. There is also two-way audio, so you can speak through the camera for deliveries or to warn someone off.

For recording, it supports motion, scheduled, and continuous 24/7 recording, usually through a compatible Reolink NVR or FTP.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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