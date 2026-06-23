Reolink’s 12MP outdoor PoE camera drops to its best price since Black Friday

A wired outdoor camera makes a lot of sense for keeping an eye on a driveway, front door, or yard, and the Reolink RLC-1224A fits that job well. It also happens to be on a noteworthy discount right now.

During Prime Day 2026, you can grab the Reolink RLC-1224A for $90.99 instead of $129.99. That is a 30% discount relative to the recommended retail price. It is also the lowest price we have seen this year, coming in below the earlier $110.49 mark.

This model is a PoE dome-style camera made for outdoor use, with 12MP video at 4512×2512 and up to 20 fps. That high resolution is one of the main reasons this deal stands out, since it gives you a clearer look at what the camera captures. It also includes person, vehicle, and pet detection, along with alerts through the app or email. For active deterrence, a spotlight and a siren are built in. You get two-way audio, too, which is handy when you want to speak through the camera.

Night features are strong here as well. The Reolink RLC-1224A offers IR up to about 100 ft and 700-lumen color night vision via its spotlight. Add in H.265 and H.264 video, IP67 weather resistance, Google Assistant support, and storage by microSD up to 512GB, Reolink NVR, or FTP, and this package covers a lot. The 4.6-star review score does not hurt either.

Buyers need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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