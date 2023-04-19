How to remove a smartphone screen protector

Screen protectors are a great way to guard your device’s display against micro-scratches and minor falls. However, they don’t last forever. If your screen protector has cracked or is making your touch inputs less accurate, it may be time to get rid of it. This is how to remove a screen protector from your device.

Removing a film screen protector

How to remove a glass screen protector

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Removing a tempered glass screen protector should be pretty straightforward. However, you’ll need to be extra careful if it’s cracked. Bring your device to an area under bright light. This is especially important if the screen protector is cracked. Start peeling up the screen protector at one undamaged, uncracked corner. To do this, you can use a toothpick, credit card, guitar pick, or your fingernails. You may also try using a hair dryer to loosen the adhesive. Carefully separate all four sides of the screen protector from the display, then lift it off in one go. If the screen protector is cracked, you may want to place your device on a paper towel first, so any small shards won’t fall onto the surrounding area. It is very difficult to damage your screen by removing a screen protector. However, in some cases, the adhesive can be problematic. You will want to remember that using a hair dryer to warm up the adhesive first will make the process a lot easier. Furthermore, if your screen protector is cracked, try to remove the entire thing in one sheet rather than in separate cracked pieces.

Another tip is to use heavy-duty tape after you’ve pried up one corner. This can even out the stress distribution on the screen protector as it’s being lifted up. If you tape over the cracked area before lifting it up, it will also be easier to remove without fracturing further.

How to remove a film screen protector

Removing a film screen protector is easier because it is less likely to shatter. Bring your device to an area under bright light. Start peeling up the screen protector at one of the corners. The process is easier if you heat up the area with a hair dryer first. After lifting up one corner, carefully lift up the rest of the screen protector and remove it. Using heavy-duty tape can make lifting up the screen protector easier. Do remember to clean your screen after removing the screen protector.

