How to remove a password from a PDF document

If you know the password, open the PDF in Acrobat Pro, then select Tools > Protect > Encrypt > Remove Security. If the PDF requires a password to open, click OK to remove it. If the document has a permissions password, type it in the “Enter Password" field, then click OK. Click OK again in the pop-up window.

Without knowing the password, you can attempt to print the PDF to a new file. This may not work, depending on the restrictions in place. To try it, open the PDF in another application that can view it, such as a web browser > Click the Print icon > Select Print to PDF or similar as the printer > Print the document and choose where to save the new PDF.

