Getting bubbles under your screen protector is never fun. It looks ugly, and it can actually impede the use of a device in some cases. If you want to get rid of them though, we’ve got you covered. Let’s review how to remove air bubbles from a screen protector.

QUICK ANSWER To remove air bubbles from a screen protector: Pry up a corner of the protector with a knife, credit card, or similar object. Be careful not to damage your device! Clean and dry your screen, preferably using alcohol pads and a microfiber cloth. Reapply your old screen protector or install a new one. Use a credit card to smooth out any new bubbles.

How to get air bubbles out of your screen protector The best way to eliminate air bubbles from a screen protector is to lift it up and reapply it after cleaning your screen. The problem with this, of course, is many screen protectors are meant to go on once. Furthermore when you take a protector off, the sticky side is exposed to the elements, and could actually gather new dust and debris.

If it doesn’t look like you can reapply your existing protector, there may be no choice but to buy a new one. It’s worth trying what you have first, naturally.

Follow this process: Use something thin (like a knife or credit card) to pry up one corner of your screen protector. Be careful with anything sharp. Without touching the sticky side, set the screen protector somewhere it can’t get dirty. Don’t let any dust or debris land on it. Clean your screen as quickly as possible. Alcohol pads and screen cleaning wipes work best. Dry your screen, preferably using a microfiber cloth to avoid lint or other particles. Make sure there are no oily patches, smudges, or dust particles on your screen. If there are, skip back to step 3. Reapply your screen protector. Use a credit card (or something like it) to smooth out any air bubbles from the center outwards.

FAQs

Will bubbles go away on a screen protector? Unless you remove bubbles from your screen protector immediately after applying, those air pockets typically won’t go away on their own. If the adhesive is very good, bubbles may disappear 24 to 48 hours after application.

How do you remove air bubbles from a screen protector without taking it off? You can try using a flat object like a credit card to push the bubbles toward the edges of your device, but unless you’ve just recently applied the protector, this probably won’t work.

How long do air bubbles last under a screen protector? They can be there indefinitely, but with quality adhesive, some may disappear within 48 hours of installation.

