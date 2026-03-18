ReMarkable could finally go for the mass market with its next E-Ink tablet

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak reveals the next tablet from reMarkable will be called Paper Pure, targeting a wider audience.

Launch is rumored for Q2 2026, so a release between April and June is likely.

If you’ve wanted a reMarkable tablet but thought it was too expensive for a device focused on writing, 2026 could be your chance. The company known for its distraction-free E-Ink tablets is reportedly shifting gears.

A recent leak from Evan Blass says the next device from reMarkable will be called the Paper Pure. This new model is purportedly aimed at a wider audience, unlike the current premium options, the Paper Pro and Paper Pro Move.

With the Pro name dropped, it seems this model will focus on delivering the core reMarkable writing experience: a paper-like feel, strong focus, and long battery life, but at a more affordable price.

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Last year, the company pushed the envelope with the Paper Pro, an 11.8-inch beast that introduced a custom Canvas Color display and a built-in reading light. It looks great, but at $630, it’s a tough sell for students or casual journalers. The smaller Paper Pro Move, with an 8-inch screen and a slimmer design, still costs $450.

The name “Paper Pure” suggests a return to basics. By removing some of the high-end features from the Pro models, reMarkable might finally offer a price that can compete with devices like Amazon’s Kindle Scribe.

Details are still limited, but the image suggests the design will keep reMarkable’s clean look. There may also be changes inside the device to make it easier for more people to use.

Needless to say, making a product for a wider audience often means making some compromises. The price may be lower, but there could be changes to the hardware, software, or even the main experience. The real question is whether reMarkable can reach more people without losing what makes it unique.

Blass’s post suggests the launch will happen in the second quarter of this year, so expect it sometime between April and June.

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