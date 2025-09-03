The best of reMarkable just went pocket-sized

reMarkable

TL;DR Today, reMarkable officially launched the Paper Pro Move, a 7.3-inch, pocketable version of the Paper Pro.

The device weighs just 230g, offers two weeks of battery life, and adds new tools like handwriting search and Slack integration.

Pricing starts at $449 with the standard Marker stylus, or $499 with the Marker Plus.

Last week, we reported reMarkable’s video cryptically teasing a new product heading to shelves, as well as the inevitable leaks that followed. Today, the company made things official with the Paper Pro Move, a compact e-ink tablet that trims down the Paper Pro experience into a 7.3-inch, pocketable form factor. The launch confirms many of the details that surfaced ahead of time, including pricing bundles and specs.

Downsized design, familiar focus As its moniker implies, the Paper Pro Move is all about productivity on the go. At just 230g and 6.5mm thick, it is significantly more portable than its larger siblings, yet it doesn’t compromise much on features. You’ll still find 64GB of storage, a distraction-free interface, and a Canvas Color display built on E ink Gallery 3 tech. The aluminum chassis is also built with recycled materials and designed for easier repair, giving the Move a sustainability story as well as a portability one.

The device promises up to two weeks of battery life, fueled by a 2,334mAh cell. It also charges from 0 to 90% in under 45 minutes. Inside, it runs on a dual-core Cortex-A55 processor with 2GB of RAM, keeping performance in line with the Paper Pro despite its smaller footprint.

Like every reMarkable, the Move isn’t trying to be a full-fledged tablet. There’s no app store, web browser, or even a built-in bookstore like you’d find on Kindle or Kobo devices. Instead, it’s built for note-taking, sketching, and PDF markup, with minimal distractions. It supports PDF and EPUB file types for importing and PDF, PNG, and SVG files for export. It also syncs with the reMarkable cloud for streamlined organization across devices. New features include a movable toolbar, handwriting search, and Slack integration, some of which live behind the $2.99/month Connect subscription.

As previously leaked, the Move starts at $449 with the standard Marker stylus, while a $499 bundle includes the upgraded Marker Plus with an eraser. UK buyers can expect £399 and £439 price tags, respectively. This plants the device in premium territory despite its small form factor, but undercuts the larger Paper Pro. So, though pricey, it is easily the most affordable way into reMarkable’s ecosystem. For extra protection, optional folio cases range from $69 for woven fabric to $139 for premium leather.

All in all, the newest model pairs a palm-sized, lightweight build with the brand’s pared-down focus. It won’t be for everyone, but the Paper Pro Move makes it easier than ever to carry the reMarkable’s paper-like experience in your back pocket.

