reMarkable just launched a cheaper E-Ink tablet focused on handwriting

TL;DR reMarkable has officially launched the new Paper Pure, a cheaper 10.3-inch E-Ink tablet focused on handwriting and distraction-free productivity.

The device omits keyboard accessory support and pogo pins to reach a lower entry price of $399.

Orders are open today in three colors: Ocean Blue, Mist Green, and Desert Pink, with shipping starting in June.

After early leaks back in March, the reMarkable Paper Pure is officially here. The company launched its newest E-Ink tablet this morning, dropping some of the extras found on its pricier devices to hit a more affordable price point.

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Most importantly, the new Paper Pure keeps reMarkable’s paper-like writing experience front and center for distraction-free note-taking. To anyone who has seen the reMarkable lineup before, the device will look fairly familiar. It features a 10.3-inch E-Ink display for note-taking, reading, and annotating documents without the usual distractions of a traditional tablet.

The bigger shift comes in how aggressively reMarkable has simplified the hardware to lower the entry price. The Paper Pure skips the pogo pin connector used for keyboard accessories on the company’s higher-end models, which likely means no Type Folio support this time around. Instead, reMarkable appears to be keeping the experience centered squarely on handwriting.

The tablet also features a 300ppi Canvas display with an adjustable reading light, plus support for reMarkable’s stylus-based writing tools. reMarkable says the device delivers up to three weeks of battery life on a charge, weighs roughly 360g, and improves writing responsiveness with latency reportedly dropping to around 21ms. The Paper Pure also includes 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and USB-C charging.

The reMarkable Paper Pure starts at $399 with the Marker stylus, or you can drop $449 to get the Paper Pure with the Marker Plus stylus and Sleeve Folio. You can buy the tablet in Ocean Blue, Mist Green, and Desert Pink colors. Availability begins today through reMarkable and select retail partners, with first shipments to customers beginning in early June.

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