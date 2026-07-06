This reMarkable Paper Pro mod turns the E-Ink tablet into Tom Riddle's diary from Harry Potter

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A developer used Fable 5 to turn the reMarkable Paper Pro into an AI-powered version of Tom Riddle’s diary from Harry Potter.

The mod makes handwritten notes disappear before an AI responds, with the AI’s response appearing in animated handwriting directly on the E-Ink display.

It requires a modified reMarkable tablet running in developer mode and works with OpenAI-compatible AI models or other supported backends.

If you’ve ever wanted to own the magical diary from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, a new open-source project now makes it possible. A developer has created a mod for the reMarkable Paper Pro that transforms the E-Ink tablet into an AI-powered version of Tom Riddle’s enchanted diary.

Maxime Rivest designed the experience to feel like writing in a real notebook rather than chatting with an AI. You write a message on the page with the stylus, then pause. After a moment, your handwriting slowly fades away as though the tablet is absorbing the ink. The page “thinks” for a second before an answer appears in elegant cursive, writing itself onto the page stroke by stroke. After a while, that response fades away too.

The developer says the goal is to remove the usual AI interface entirely. There are no keyboards, chat bubbles, or glowing screens. Instead, users interact with the AI by writing on the tablet.

Behind the scenes, the project takes a snapshot of the handwritten page, sends it to a vision-enabled large language model, and streams the reply back to the tablet. It works with OpenAI-compatible APIs, including OpenAI, OpenRouter, and Groq, as well as compatible local servers that support image input.

According to the developer’s GitHub page, replies begin appearing on the E-Ink display in roughly one second, with the handwriting animation starting before the AI has finished generating the complete response.

That said, installing the project is anything but magical. It only supports the reMarkable Paper Pro, requires developer mode, SSH access, and third-party launcher software, and makes deep system changes by temporarily taking over the tablet’s interface. The developer also warns that it runs with root privileges, has been tested only on specific software versions, and could stop working with future updates.

Follow