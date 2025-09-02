Small, fast, and colorful: The E-Ink tablet you've been waiting for might arrive tomorrow

Clipin

TL;DR Last week, reMarkable teased “something on the move” in a short YouTube clip, with an official reveal set for September 3 at 8 AM ET.

Leaked images point to a portable device dubbed the Paper Pro Move.

Regulatory filings mention Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth, and wireless power transfer.

Last week, we covered reMarkable’s teaser video introducing a new device with the hint that “something is on the move.” We’ve been twiddling our styli ever since, waiting to see just how much the company planned to shake up its E-Ink lineup. Now, leaks are filling in some of the blanks, and they suggest a genuinely portable device may be on the horizon.

The initial whisper arrived via Reddit, where images of a so-called Paper Pro Move surfaced and quickly racked up attention. Just as quickly, the post vanished. That takedown only added fuel to the fire, with users speculating whether reMarkable itself was orchestrating the hype cycle. It’s hard to imagine a more effective way to drum up buzz than a sneak peek.

Then one Redditor, Clipin, went further, sharing a full Imgur album of what appear to be official marketing images. The renders show the Paper Pro Move name alongside a laundry list of details: a smaller footprint, magnetic support for the Marker Plus, fast charging that hits 90% in 45 minutes, two-week battery life, and even a color screen with backlight. If genuine, the leak paints the clearest picture yet of a portable sibling to the Paper Pro. If staged, it’s one of the more convincing fakes we’ve seen.

The same Redditor also shared bundle pricing, claiming the Paper Pro Move will land at $449.99 or $499 in the US, depending on the folio you choose. Each package reportedly includes the tablet, a Marker Plus stylus, a folio case, a USB-C charger, and replacement tips. If accurate, that positions the new device slightly below the $579 Paper Pro.

Beyond these leaks, there’s also the paper trail we reported last week. A device tied to reMarkable has surfaced in FCC filings under the model number RM03A. While the filings themselves remain confidential, outlets reporting on the documents note support for Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, and NFC-based wireless power transfer. That last feature could allow the tablet to top up accessories like a stylus without a dedicated charging dock.

Where the teaser suggested “movement,” these leaks suggest mobility. The current Paper Pro is a desk-friendly slab, but not the kind of thing you’d casually toss in a bag. A smaller sibling could change appeal more broadly to students, commuters, and anyone craving E-Ink on the go.

Fortunately, we won’t have to speculate for long as reMarkable has circled September 3 at 8 AM ET for its reveal. The question is whether the Paper Pro Move will slot in as a companion device, a replacement for the aging reMarkable 2, or an entirely new chapter in the lineup.

