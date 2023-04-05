We asked, you told us: A ton of you really like the Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Xiaomi

Xiaomi‘s Redmi Note line is right up there as one of the most popular Android phone families ever. We can see why too, as these phones usually bring plenty of features and competitive pricing.

The company recently launched the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in China, and this looks like another great mid-range entry. But what do readers think of this phone? We asked Android Authority readers whether this phone was hot or not, and here’s what you told us.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo: Hot or not?

Results Almost 1,400 votes were counted in this poll, and it turns out that a massive 93.1% of polled readers thought the Redmi Note 12 Turbo was a hot phone.

We can totally understand why people voted this way, as this is the first phone with the powerful Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 mid-range processor. Furthermore, the phone starts at ~$291 in China for the base 256GB model, while there’s also a 1TB model for a crazy ~$408. We’re expecting a healthy price increase in the event of a global launch, but even $100 extra would still make for a solid deal.

That leaves only 6.9% of respondents who felt that the phone wasn’t hot. There weren’t any reader comments backing this stance, but we’re guessing that the China-only availability was a downer for some people. It’s also worth noting that Xiaomi’s MIUI skin has more than its fair share of critics.

If there’s any consolation for readers, it’s that at least one report suggests it’ll come to global markets as the Poco F5. So you might be able to get your hands on this phone after all.

Comments Beardednomad: It is pretty amazing that this $400 phone offers features that the $900 Pixel 7 Pro doesn’t.

Patrick Mac: Chinese OEMS suck at software updates but we can all agree that their midrange and budget phones pack a lot of features.

That price for a phone with the latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, UFS 3.1, OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1TB storage, OIS, Wifi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, 5000mAh battery and 67W charging is a bargain. We would like to see big OEMs like Samsung step up their midrange game like this.

That price for a phone with the latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, UFS 3.1, OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1TB storage, OIS, Wifi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, 5000mAh battery and 67W charging is a bargain. We would like to see big OEMs like Samsung step up their midrange game like this. fearlessferret: Finally, a phone where the price is such that I can’t complain about it being 1080p. I wish this came to the USA. I wish it had a teardrop cutout instead of the face-palm worthy punchhole, but otherwise it’s very respectable hardware. 1 TB is the bare minimum for me to consider buying a phone without MicroSD. The star of the show here is the IR Blaster. Very cool to see OEMs bring some hardware diversity back.

