This denim-clad flagship rocks a unique rear woofer and Bose-tuned audio

TL;DR The upcoming Redmi K90 Pro Max will feature a unique denim-like texture on the back of one of its color variants.

It features a 2.1 stereo speaker system, thanks to an independent woofer located on the back. The audio setup is jointly tuned with Sound by Bose.

The Redmi K90 Pro Max is set to launch in China tomorrow.

It’s hard to get excited about Android flagships these days when all phones look the same and the specs barely change over a generation or four. Every once in a while, Android OEMs will experiment with the CMF of their phones, giving us something unique to get excited about. We’ve seen Redmi tease and confirm a denim-like texture on the back panel of the upcoming Redmi K90 Pro Max. Now, the company has confirmed that the flagship also comes with a woofer on the back.

Redmi has confirmed that the upcoming Redmi K90 Pro Max is equipped with a 2.1 stereo speaker system, comprising two super-linear speakers, along with an independent woofer on the back.

The speaker setup is jointly tuned with Sound by Bose for “full bass, rich details, and clear vocals.”

Here’s an exploded view of the rear speaker setup:

The Redmi K90 Pro Max is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. Redmi hasn’t launched its K-series flagships globally in recent years, so international availability is currently unknown. The Redmi K90 lineup is set to launch in China tomorrow, and we hope the company will also launch it internationally. The world could always do with more unique and interesting phones.

