This could be the Xiaomi 14T Pro: An $800 spec powerhouse coming to global markets this year

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K70 Ultra in China, featuring a powerful Dimensity 9300 Plus chip and a 1.5K OLED display.

Previous reports suggest that the Redmi K70 Ultra could be rebranded as the Xiaomi 14T Pro for global markets.

The global Xiaomi 14T Pro version is rumored to have additional features like wireless charging and a telephoto lens.

Xiaomi has just launched the Redmi K70 Ultra in China. While this model is expected to stay exclusive to the Chinese market, previous reports have suggested that the phone could be rebranded as the Xiaomi 14T Pro for a global release. A quick look at the K70 Ultra’s specs and pricing will tell you why we’re so excited about that prospect.

The K70 Ultra makes a striking first impression with its premium design, featuring a sleek glass back, a unique camera island design, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Its 6.67-inch OLED display offers a visual feast with 1.5K resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support, and a fluid 144Hz refresh rate. Notably, Xiaomi emphasizes the display’s eye protection capabilities in low-light conditions, thanks to its 3840Hz PWM dimming technology.

Under the hood, the Redmi K70 Ultra is powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset, the same chip rumored to be featured in at least one of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series models.

Photography enthusiasts will find themselves well-equipped with the K70 Ultra’s triple rear camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens for capturing broader scenes, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the center-aligned punch-hole houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

To keep the device running all day, Xiaomi has equipped the K70 Ultra with a massive 5,500mAh battery that supports lightning-fast 120W wired charging. Beyond its impressive hardware, the K70 Ultra offers a robust feature set, including dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC functionality, and Xiaomi’s custom HyperOS software based on Android OS.

The Redmi K70 Ultra is available in various configurations, starting with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and going up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Prices range from 2,599 Yuan (~ $350) to 3,599 Yuan (~$500). A special Lamborghini-inspired Champion Edition with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is also available for those seeking a unique and luxurious option.

As mentioned above, the Redmi K70 Ultra is reportedly going to be rebadged as the Xiaomi 14T Pro for global audiences (h/t: Android Headlines). In addition to sharing the rest of the specifications, the 14T Pro may even boast additional features, such as wireless charging and a telephoto lens, along with Leica branding for its cameras.

For around the same $800 price tag as its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14T Pro could give serious competition to phones like the OnePlus 12 and Galaxy S24, if and when it launches in the western markets. We expect Xiaomi to make an official announcement about the phone’s global launch in the coming months.

