Leaked Xiaomi 14T Pro specs point to a OnePlus 12, Galaxy S24 rival

The Xiaomi T series of phones is generally considered a step down from the mainline Xiaomi flagship phones , but you still get big batteries, a healthy level of horsepower, and global availability. The Xiaomi 14T series is next in line, and it looks like a few details have just appeared online.

Android Headlines dug into Xiaomi’s Hyper OS software and found that the Xiaomi 14T Pro apparently has the same codename (Rothko) as the upcoming Redmi K70 Ultra. They also found that the phone will run the Dimensity 9300 processor. This wouldn’t be a surprise as the Xiaomi 13T Pro had the Dimensity 9200 Plus SoC when it launched in Q3 2023.

While the shared codename does suggest a mere rebrand, the outlet also claimed that the Xiaomi 14T Pro will see some upgrades over the K70 Ultra. More specifically, it’s believed the 14T Pro will gain wireless charging support and a telephoto camera. By contrast, the K70 Ultra will apparently lack wireless top-ups and use a macro camera instead. Android Headlines also asserts that the 14T Pro will have a Leica-branded camera setup, which would be in line with last year’s phone. It’s also worth noting that last year’s phones arrived with an IP68 rating, so we’re guessing it’ll be available on the new phones too.

In any event, the 14T Pro seems like it could be a worthy rival to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12 owing to the flagship processor, telephoto camera, wireless charging support, and expected IP68 rating. But we’ll need to see the full spec sheet, pricing, and other features to get a better idea of how the new phone stacks up.