Nubia defends the ethics of REDMAGIC 11 Pro benchmark manipulation

We got back in touch with Nubia, asking the company specifically about the ethical concerns involved here. And now we have our responsive, with Nubia telling us:

We do not view our performance profiles as unethical. Rather, we see them as transparency toward the hardware’s true capabilities.

Unlike other smartphones, REDMAGIC is engineered with an internal physical fan and liquid cooling specifically to handle extreme thermal loads.

Regarding “real-world conditions,” these performance levels are fully accessible to our users. Through “Game Space” and by enabling settings like “Diablo Mode,” players have the manual “key” to unlock the same high-wattage performance and thermal ceiling used in benchmarks for any demanding application, such as high-end PC emulation.

We believe the user should decide how to balance power and heat. Our benchmarks simply reflect what the hardware can achieve when those user-accessible cooling and performance features are fully engaged.