Teardown reveals this new Android flagship is hiding an insane cooling system inside!

TL;DR YouTuber JerryRigEverything peeled open the new REDMAGIC 11 Pro to reveal its wild liquid cooling system.

You can actually see the phone’s blue coolant circulating through the whole system.

The RedMagic 11 Pro uses an unfreezable, server-grade fluorinated liquid and a piezoelectric micropump to move coolant through a loop.

The REDMAGIC 11 Pro, Nubia’s brand-new gaming phone, is already one of the most eye-catching Android flagships right now. However, it turns out that the phone’s hidden liquid cooling system might just be its most jaw-dropping feature. In a new YouTube Short, JerryRigEverything’s Zack Nelson peeled back the rear cover of the phone to show what’s concealed underneath, and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before.

JerryRigEverything

The REDMAGIC 11 Pro’s transparent models already let you peek at the actual liquid flowing through the phone’s cooling system through a circular window at the back. The blue coolant gets pumped around the loop to spread heat evenly across the back glass and keep the phone cool. When it heats up, the bubbles in the loop break into smaller dots, showing how the liquid reacts to the rising temperature, just like oil or wax.

According to Nubia, the loop is filled with an unfreezable, server-grade fluorinated liquid. It’s designed to keep the phone’s temperatures under control, not just when it gets too hot but even in extreme cold.

When Nelson removed the back glass and decals covering the lower half of the device, the entire cooling loop was revealed in its full, sci-fi glory. Nelson called it “alien technology,” and that’s indeed what it looks like.

The setup appears to use the phone’s air duct and cooling fan as a radiator, which the YouTuber describes as a miniature car engine. Driving the system is a piezoelectric ceramic micropump, which vibrates like a speaker to move the liquid through the loop, creating an impressive sight.

“Apple’s going to go wild when they discover this in 10 years,” Nelson said jokingly.

The REDMAGIC 11 Pro, launched just last week, features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and starts at $749.

