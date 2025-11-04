It's not just you: Reddit is down for many users (Updated: Fixed)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Reddit is experiencing an outage, with many users unable to log in or access the service.

Reddit’s status page has confirmed the outage.

Updated: Reddit has implemented a fix.

Update, November 4, 2025 (08:15 AM ET): Reddit has implemented a fix and is continuing to monitor for further issues.

Reddit

I can confirm that Reddit now loads for me. Original article, November 4, 2025 (07:41 AM ET): Reddit, one of the most popular online community platforms, is currently suffering from an outage. Users are complaining on X that Reddit is not working, as the website is not loading at all for many users. Reddit’s status page has confirmed that there are “increased error rates” when browsing the service.

DownDetector shows a huge spike in complaints for Reddit:

Reddit’s status page previously didn’t mention any issues, but has since been updated to show that the company is currently investigating issues:

We’re also seeing numerous user reports on X that Reddit is down. Even for me, Reddit doesn’t load at all.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

There’s no word on how long this outage will last. We’ll update this article as soon as we learn more.

