Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

General technology

It's not just you: Reddit is down for many users (Updated: Fixed)

Reddit is aware of "increased error rates" and is investigating the issue.
By

2 hours ago

Reddit stock photo 5
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Reddit is experiencing an outage, with many users unable to log in or access the service.
  • Reddit’s status page has confirmed the outage.
  • Updated: Reddit has implemented a fix.

Update, November 4, 2025 (08:15 AM ET): Reddit has implemented a fix and is continuing to monitor for further issues.

Reddit status page Implementing fix for outage
Reddit

I can confirm that Reddit now loads for me.

Original article, November 4, 2025 (07:41 AM ET): Reddit, one of the most popular online community platforms, is currently suffering from an outage. Users are complaining on X that Reddit is not working, as the website is not loading at all for many users. Reddit’s status page has confirmed that there are “increased error rates” when browsing the service.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

DownDetector shows a huge spike in complaints for Reddit:

Downdetector showing Reddit outage
DownDetector

Reddit’s status page previously didn’t mention any issues, but has since been updated to show that the company is currently investigating issues:

Reddit status page Investigating outage
Reddit

We’re also seeing numerous user reports on X that Reddit is down. Even for me, Reddit doesn’t load at all.

You broke reddit
Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

There’s no word on how long this outage will last. We’ll update this article as soon as we learn more.

News
Reddit
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.