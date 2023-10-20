How to recover a deleted Facebook post

When you permanently delete your posts on Facebook, they cannot be retrieved. However, there is a grace period of 30 days where a post you wish to delete remains in your trash. Let’s go over how you can recover a deleted post on Facebook.

How to recover deleted Facebook posts Before we get started, we must clarify that you cannot recover deleted posts. Deleted posts are permanently wiped from Facebook’s servers and backup systems. However, before a post is deleted, it is sent to trash, where it can be recovered for 30 days.

If the post you are looking to restore is still in trash, meaning it hasn’t been 30 days or you haven’t manually deleted it, then you can recover it.

Recover posts on mobile Launch the Facebook app. From the home screen, tap the Menu ( ≡ ) button.

( ) button. Tap the gear-shaped Settings & privacy button.

button. Select Activity log.

Tap on the Menu (≡) button Tap on the gear icon Select "Activity Log"

Within Activity log, tap Trash .

. Tap the three horizontal dots ( ⋯ ) button next to the post you want to recover.

Tap Restore to profile .

. In the confirmation box, select RESTORE.

Tap the three horizontal dots button Tap "Restore to profile" Select "RESTORE"

Recover posts on desktop Items that are restorable on Facebook are those you have clicked Move to trash on.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

On Facebook, click your profile icon in the top right corner of the screen.

From there, select Settings & privacy > Activity log > Trash .

> > . Click the three horizontal dots ( ⋯) button next to the post you want to recover.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Restore to profile.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the Restore to Profile? pop-up tab, select Restore.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to back up your data on Facebook? In our quest to restore lost Facebook posts, it’s essential to first understand how to safeguard your precious memories. This section will guide you through the simple steps of backing up your Facebook information, ensuring you never lose those cherished moments again. First, click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Go to Settings & Privacy .

. Select Settings .

. In the Your Facebook information section, click on Download profile information.

Go to "Settings & privacy" Select "Settings" Click on "Download profile information"

A pop-up tab will appear; click Request a download .

. You can choose to download all your information or select specific items. Then, click Next .

. Finally, click Submit Request . Facebook will prepare your information for download and notify you when it’s ready.

. Facebook will prepare your information for download and notify you when it’s ready. Keep in mind that you’ll have only 4 days to download your file for security purposes.

Click "Request a download" Choose download option and click on "Next" Click "Submit request"

FAQs

Can you recover deleted Facebook posts after 30 days? No. After those 30 days or if you manually go to delete a post in the trash can, that post is permanently wiped from Facebook’s servers and backup systems. There is no way to recover those posts.

How can I delete Facebook photos? To delete Facebook photos, go to the photo you wish to delete. Select the three-dots icon and in the drop-down menu. Then, select Delete Photo. You can also do the same to delete whole albums.

What is Facebook Archive? According to the Facebook Help Center, you can move your post to Archive which will only be visible to you.

Comments