Record-low price: Pick up the OnePlus Pad 3 for just $579.99

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Even in a sea of new Black Friday offers, this OnePlus Pad 3 deal stands out. In a coup for tablet shoppers, the device we raved about in our review just dropped from its usual $700 retail price to only $579.99. With this 17% discount, it’s easily the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on the slate.

This sleek device is designed to deliver a premium experience. Users often praise its 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display, which comes with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. Whether you enjoy watching high-definition content or playing graphics-intensive games, this tablet’s display is up to the task. OnePlus Pad 3 for $579.99 (17% off)

Engineered with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 12GB of RAM, the OnePlus Pad 3 promises performance that can handle anything you throw at it. Its storage options ensure you have enough space for all your apps and media. Gaming or streaming, the massive 12,140mAh battery keeps the action going, with quick charging getting you back up to speed in no time.

Complementing its strong visuals and performance, the tablet features an impressive eight-speaker system providing quality sound. Running on OxygenOS 15, it includes helpful AI features and assures long-term support.

Light and razor-thin, its durable aluminum unibody comes in eye-catching colors. Whether you’re upgrading or buying a new tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3 is definitely worth considering this Black Friday.

