5 reasons why the next Kindle Scribe has my full attention

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Amazon’s latest Kindle Scribe Colorsoft is officially out in the wild. Well, almost. The new e-reader is live on Amazon’s site but still listed as “Coming Soon,” giving us a peek at everything it’s packing without the satisfaction of an Add-to-Cart button. Based on the specs and details already published, though, I’m all in for five reasons.

Are you interested in the new Kindle Scribe Colorsoft? 15 votes Yes, definitely 27 % I'm on the fence. 53 % Definitely not. 20 %

1. A bright leap to color

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft trades grayscale for an 11-inch Colorsoft display, a true color E Ink panel designed for sharper charts, richer illustrations, and highlights that finally stand apart instead of blending together. Where the Kindle Scribe 2024 topped out at 10.2 inches and was limited to grayscale, this upgrade feels like the creative breakthrough the Scribe line’s been waiting for. As someone who color-codes everything from article outlines to grocery lists, grayscale has always felt like a creative straightjacket. I’m also excited to test it out in the kitchen, where vibrant recipe photos and ingredient callouts might finally make digital cookbooks feel less like lab work. For comic lovers, textbook annotators, and anyone who can’t resist a rainbow of digital highlighters, the update to color is a big one.

2. A writing surface that feels like paper

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Amazon pairs the upgraded display with a textured, paper-like surface and its Premium Pen, which still never needs charging. This generation adds a reworked glass layer that boosts friction and claims to nearly eliminate the parallax gap, so ink appears to land exactly where the tip meets the screen. Amazon also promises writing (and page turns) that are up to 40% faster. The first-gen Scribe feels just a touch too slick, like writing on glass, but this version sounds like the fix. For journaling and sketching, I’m excited for more precise input.

3. A thinner, lighter, travel-ready build

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

At just 5.4 mm thick and roughly 400 grams, the new Scribe is sleeker and easier to handle than ever. The slimmed-down design keeps the large screen feeling surprisingly manageable, something I’ll appreciate on long flights while trying to annotate midair. It’s light enough to slip into my carry-on without a second thought and balanced enough to hold one-handed during late-night reading sessions. For me, that’s the difference between a device I pack “just in case” and one that actually earns a spot in my bag.

4. Improved lighting for every environment

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

The front light has been completely re-engineered for better color balance, brightness, and uniformity. The previous model already offered excellent lighting, but this redesign pushes it even further. Amazon swapped in a new light guide and refined LEDs to cut glare and reduce reflections, meaning colors stay vivid in sunlight and comfortably soft at night. I can already see myself propping it on the counter while cooking dinner, following recipes under warm kitchen lighting without a hint of screen glare. E Ink has always been kind to tired eyes, but this setup sounds even more forgiving.

5. It’s built for actual productivity

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Beyond reading, the new Scribe doubles down on getting things done. The last model hinted at productivity, but this one feels ready to deliver. You can import files straight from Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive, mark them up naturally, then export notes directly to OneNote. The device also includes AI-powered search and chat tools to find ideas buried in your scribbles. My hope is that it feels like a real workstation, not a novelty, and that it finally delivers on the promise of reading and writing in one cohesive space.

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft Kindle Scribe Colorsoft 11-ink Colorsoft display • Premium stylus support • Multi-week battery life MSRP: $629.99 Amazon’s first color Kindle with stylus support Amazon’s Kindle Scribe Colorsoft brings color to e-ink, offering a thinner design, improved lighting, and smarter pen tools for its most advanced reading and writing experience yet. See price at Amazon

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Follow