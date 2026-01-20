This upcoming Android phone claims to last a whole week with its 10,001mAh battery

realme

TL;DR Realme is launching the P4 Power with a massive 10,001mAh “Titan” battery.

The company claims its Titan battery can deliver a week of power on a single charge.

Realme says the battery uses advanced safety and longevity tech to slow wear and stay stable over time.

For quite some time now, 5,000mAh has been the standard for smartphone batteries, often leaving users to carry battery banks or use a low-power mode. Now, realme is changing things by launching a smartphone with a huge 10,001 mAh battery, rather than just showing off a concept or a lab prototype.

The main feature here is realme’s Titan battery, a 10,001mAh cell that the company says can last a week. The number stands out, but what’s more impressive is how fast realme turned the idea into a real product. After showing a 10,000mAh concept phone last year, the company has now started mass-producing the 10,001mAh battery.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Realme isn’t just offering a big battery for bragging rights alone. The phone includes advanced safety features and smart technology to maintain consistent performance and slow wear over time. According to the company, the Titan Battery is built to work well even in tough conditions and to deliver steady power throughout its life.

All this new battery technology will debut in the upcoming realme P4 Power, the first phone to use the 10,001mAh Titan battery. Realme hasn’t revealed all the specs yet, but it’s clear the phone is designed for long battery life, with the battery as the main focus. More details about availability, regions, and hardware are coming soon.

The company’s head of product marketing, Francis Wong, also shared what looks like the realme P4 Power’s battery usage screen on X, showing off how long the phone lasts in balanced mode.

Realme isn’t the only company moving into five-digit battery sizes. HONOR just launched the HONOR Power 2, which has a slightly bigger 10,080mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-series chip, and fast charging. This shows that these large batteries are now practical in real products, not just in demos.

Follow