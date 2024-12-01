Leak suggests an 8,000mAh Android flagship might be in the works for 2025

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A trusted tipster suggests Realme is exploring multiple battery configurations for its next-generation flagship phone.

The most ambitious option under consideration features a massive 8,000mAh battery.

This could potentially debut with the Realme GT8 Pro, expected to launch in 2025.

While the 2025 Android flagship season has yet to commence in the United States, several leading manufacturers have already launched their latest devices in China and other global markets. Among these are the Realme GT7 Pro, OPPO Find X8 Pro, and iQOO 13, all of which not only debut next-gen flagship chipsets but also pack some of the largest batteries ever seen in flagship devices.

To put this into perspective, the Chinese Realme GT7 Pro boasts a mammoth 6,500mAh battery. The iQOO 13 isn’t far behind with a 6,150mAh powerhouse, while OPPO’s Find X8 Pro rounds out the pack with a respectable 5,910mAh cell. For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro Max packs a 4,685mAh cell and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series peaks at 5,000mAh.

But Realme seems to have bigger plans for 2025 — literally. According to a leak from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station (via Notebookcheck), the company is experimenting with next-gen battery capacities for its upcoming flagship, potentially the Realme GT8 Pro.

According to the post, the company is evaluating three potential configurations: A 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, achieving a full charge in 42 minutes.

A 7,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, achieving a full charge in 55 minutes.

An 8,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, achieving a full charge in 70 minutes. The data indicates a trade-off between battery capacity and charging speed, with higher capacities resulting in marginally increased charging times. But let’s be real: 70 minutes for a full charge on an 8,000mAh battery is still blazing fast compared to some of the current competition. *cough* Samsung *cough*

While we’ve all been burned by promises of revolutionary battery tech in the past, silicon batteries are the real deal. They’re already powering phones like the Realme GT 7 Pro, and as their benefits become clear, expect to see them everywhere. After all, phone manufacturers are constantly looking for ways to entice us to upgrade, and who wouldn’t want a phone that can last for days on a single charge?

If Realme does push the envelope with an 8,000mAh battery in 2025, it could spark a new era of ultra-long-lasting phones. However, as with most other tech innovations, unless brands like Apple, Google, and Samsung embrace this tech, US consumers might miss out on the silicon battery revolution for a while. Although, we do expect the OnePlus 13 to launch in the US market soon, and it packs a solid 6,000mAh battery too.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments