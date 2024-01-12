Google Play Store expands RMG app support for new ways to win money

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Play Store is currently running pilot programs for real-money gaming apps like Daily Fantasy Sports and Rummy.

Google plans to support more types of real-money gaming apps in June 2024.

Expanded real-money gaming app support will launch in India, Mexico, and Brazil, with more countries to come later.

Since Google started allowing real money gaming (RMG) apps in the Play Store in certain markets, the category has been flourishing. However, the type of RMG apps allowed in the marketplace was limited to Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and Rummy. But the tech giant says it’s getting ready to expand support for a larger variety of RMG types.

The Google Play Store has been running pilot programs for RMG apps for a few years now. Now, the Mountain View-based firm has announced that after getting positive feedback from users and developers, it will begin supporting more RMG types and operators not currently covered by an existing licensing framework.

The expanded support will launch in June for India, Mexico, and Brazil. However, Google says it plans to bring that support to other countries in the future.

Right now, however, the pilot program in India for distributing DFS and Rummy will run until June 30, 2024. After that, the devs will be able to distribute other types of RMG apps according to local laws and Play Store policy. Similarly, the pilot program in Mexico will end on the same date, allowing other types of RMG apps to be offered.

From the user side of things, this just means you’ll have access to a greater variety of RMG apps to choose from. So if Rummy or DFS doesn’t interest you, there may be other entertaining apps you can download and win money from.

