Razer's new laptop sleeve has two MagSafe wireless charging pads

TL;DR Razer’s latest 16-inch laptop sleeve offers two built-in wireless charging pads for $130.

The sleeve uses a mix of microfiber, faux leather, and polyester weave materials for a premium look.

The two charging pads are MagSafe-compatible and support up to 15W speeds, powering up your phone and earbuds.

Just one day after Samsung failed to add magnetic wireless charging support to the new Galaxy S26 series, Razer decided to add not one, but two MagSafe-compatible charging pads to a laptop sleeve. The brand’s new 16-inch laptop sleeve has a wireless charging version that can charge two other devices simultaneously at up to 15W and 5W speeds each. It’s intended to turn your laptop and sleeve into a mobile workstation capable of powering multiple devices without a cable, like an Android phone or a pair of wireless earbuds.

The Razer Laptop Sleeve with Wireless Charging for Devices costs a whopping $130, but it tries to justify that expensive price point by providing premium features. There’s a protective, microfiber-lined interior to keep your laptop safe during travel. It has reinforced edges and a “plush snakeskin-inspired lining,” according to Razer.

As a laptop sleeve, Razer’s latest offering sports a polyester-weave exterior with a magnetic flap for secure closure. It’s heavy, weighing 410 grams, and the extra weight can assuredly be traced back to the wireless charging components. The wireless charging pads are covered with polyurethane leather, adding to the premium feel.

There’s no built-in battery, so you’ll need to connect the Razer laptop sleeve to a power source to actually charge your devices with the wireless charging pads. They are listed as “MagSafe-compatible,” but Razer doesn’t mention a specific Qi version supported — only that the pads can charge devices at up to 15W with magnetic alignment. The included USB-C port and power cable work with 30W adapters.

Flip open the magnetic cover flap of the laptop sleeve, and you’ll be greeted by the wireless charging pads. From there, users can place their laptop atop the empty sleeve like a desk mat and use the unfolded magnetic flap as a dual wireless charger.

Is a laptop sleeve with two MagSafe wireless charging pads something you need, and is it worth $130? Let us know in the comments below.

