Razer's new web tool removes the worst part about owning PC peripherals

TL;DR Razer supports hardware configuration through its Synapse utility for PC and Mac.

If you’d rather not install software, you can now access Synapse over the web.

The Synapse web beta is getting started with Huntsman V3 keyboard support.

One day, our phones may fully replace our PCs, but until we make that leap, a lot of us are still investing big in our PC rigs. Whether you’ve got a multi-monitor setup built around productivity, a chill workspace accented with RGB lighting, or a ton of high-performance accessories for competitive gaming, the right hardware can add a lot to our PC experience. The problem is, for as great as some of that hardware can be, far too often using it means being stuck with some clunky software. And that’s exactly why Razer’s latest news has us sitting up to take notice.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Thanks to USB, getting started with most accessories is as easy as plugging them in. But increasingly, in order to get the most out of modern PC peripherals, we need to install some manner of configuration utility. If you’re a Logitech user, for instance, that means using the company’s G Hub.

While software like this is necessary to get access to all the options a lot of hardware supports, plenty of PC users aren’t big fans, criticizing the number of different utilities like this they end up needing to run, expressing concerns about its impact on system stability, or just wondering how private all their data might be.

If you’ve ever craved a more lightweight solution for working with your PC accessories, Razer may have just what you’ve been asking for. Razer Synapse has been the company’s big configuration utility for both PC and Mac, and today, Razer announces the launch of a new beta version of Synapse for the web.

Users can eventually expect the same sort of config options they enjoy with the main Synapse app, but now accessible right in your browser — and critically, with no extra software that needs to permanently be running on your machine. That effort’s getting started a little slowly, initially supporting only Huntsman V3 keyboards, but Razer intends to expand device support over time.

Razer frames its new tool as a convenience you might want to take advantage of when temporarily hooking your gear up to a shared PC, but we imagine there are also a lot of PC users who might prefer configuring hardware through an ephemeral app like this, even on their primary computer.

Follow