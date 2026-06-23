Razer’s esports-focused Viper V3 Pro just fell to $99.99 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

Fast, lightweight, and built for competitive FPS play, the Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is clearly aimed at serious players. It also happens to be going for a standout price right now.

What makes this mouse easy to notice is its focus. At just 54g in black, it is made for quick movement, and Razer omits RGB and other flashy extras to keep the design focused on speed, wireless performance, and precision. The clean, symmetrical body is designed mainly for right-handed grips, and the whole package is tuned for players who care about accuracy and response time.

The hardware backs that up. You get a Focus Pro 35K Gen-2 optical sensor with up to 35,000 DPI, 750 IPS tracking, and 70G acceleration. The included HyperPolling wireless dongle enables up to 8,000 Hz polling for very low input latency. Gen-3 optical switches are designed for fast actuation and long-term durability, with battery life rated at up to 95 hours.

As for the deal, Amazon has the Razer Viper V3 Pro at $99.99, down from its $159.99 RRP. That is a 38% discount relative to the recommended retail price. Better still, this Prime Day 2026 price is the lowest we’ve ever tracked, beating the previous $109.99 low. With a 4.6 review score, this one looks even better.

No Prime membership necessary for this tasty deal. Hit the button above to check it out for yourself.

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