The Razer Viper Ultimate is the ultimate wireless gaming mouse you can buy for just $70
Razer is known for its gaming lineup, including laptops and PC peripherals such as gaming mice and keyboards. For the Black Friday deal season, Razer has a bunch of exciting offers across its product portfolio. I personally liked the discount on the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse, as it brings down the price of excellent hardware in all the good ways.
Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse (with Dock) for $69.99 ($80 off)
If you are looking for the white color variant of the Razer Viper Ultimate, this is the best time to get one as it’s the lowest price yet for this wireless gaming mouse, with its charging dock included. The black color variant has gone down to $60 in the past, but it is currently at its $150 MSRP.
This is a nice ambidextrous mouse with a lightweight design, a crazy 20,000 DPI sensor, low latency (despite being wireless), and a claimed 70 hours of battery life. While the mouse is a few years old, it is still as competent as it was when it was released.
If you want something cheaper, the Razer Basilisk V3 can be yours for $39.99, the best price yet. It also has a crazier 26,000 DPI sensor, but it’s a wired mouse with its own pros and cons.
If you don’t fancy yourself a new mouse, Razer has a bunch of deals on its product portfolio:
- Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop for $1,799.99 ($1,700 off)
- Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop for $1,799.99 ($1,500 off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset for $99.99 ($80 off)
- Razer Kiyo Pro FHD 60fps webcam for $59.99 ($140 off)
- Razer Huntsman V2 tenkeyless gaming keyboard with wrist rest for $79.99 ($80 off)
- Razer Seiren V2 X USB condenser microphone for $59.99 ($40 off)
- Razer Stream Controller keypad for $199.99 ($70 off)
Razer’s deals are quite healthy, with several items either at their lowest prices ever or at least close to them. The products are also high-quality, and you don’t need to be a gamer to enjoy a gaming keyboard or headset. So, if you want an upgrade for your computer setup, give Razer a chance this shopping season.