Razer goes after dbrand by launching Razer Skins

Razer

TL;DR Razer has launched vinyl skins to customize your devices.

The skins are available for a variety of Razer products.

The company also has skins for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Macbooks, and the Steam Deck.

Razer, the tech company known for its devices and lifestyle products, is jumping into the customization game. The company will give dbrand a run for its money as it launches custom skins for a variety of devices.

Razer has announced that it is launching a new product called Razer Skins. The 3M vinyl skins are said to be “precision cut for a factory-like fit” and work for laptops, consoles, and handhelds.

According to Razer, the skins are made for a variety of Razer products like Blade laptops, the Razer Edge, and the Razer Kishi line. But they won’t be exclusive to only Razer products. There will also be skins for devices like the Valve Steam Deck, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Apple Macbooks. The company adds that the Nintendo Switch will be included on the list in the near future.

Durability-wise, the firm claims its skins can protect against scuffs and scratches. They can also reportedly handle “rigorous temperatures.”

It appears the price will differ depending on what device you’re getting the skin for. Blade and Macbook skins will cost $24.99, console skins will cost $34.99, and mobile device skins will be $19.99.

As for availability, anyone in the US or Canada can order these skins from Razer.com, Razer Stores, or at select retailers starting today. Razer says its skins will also be coming to select areas within the Asia Pacific and Europe, but those consumers will have to wait until later this year.

