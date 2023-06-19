Save 50% on the Razer Wolverine V2 gaming controller

Your gaming rig deserves the best controller, and few do it better than Razer. The highly rated Wolverine V2 gaming controller is on sale from Amazon today, giving you the chance to sharper your edge for just $49.99 — 50% off the retail price. Razer Wolverine V2 gaming controller for $49.99 ($50 off)

Regularly selling for $100, you have to go back to April 2022 for the only other time the controller was subject to such a huge price drop. Only the white model is available at this price, but when you see it, you wouldn’t want any other color — or any other controller, for that matter. It’s optimized for the Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC.

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller Upgrade your Xbox gaming experience with Razer's customizable controller The Wolverine V2 doesn't just offer more buttons than your standard Xbox controller, it also improves on the tactility and ergonomic experience. And with advanced customization through the Xbox app, you can tailor the experience to your taste. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

This high-performance gaming controller features mechanical switches for enhanced responsiveness and tactile feedback, while the 12 remappable buttons, including four back paddles, provide quick access to crucial commands. A lifespan of up to 80 million clicks guarantees durability. It even offers adjustable trigger stops for rapid fire in those intense FPS games. The rubberized grips ensure comfort and control during long gaming sessions, and the Razer Chroma RGB lighting lets you add customized visual effects. Everything is easily programmed via the Razer Controller app.

Amazon offers can last several days or a couple of hours, so don’t miss out. You’ll find the Razer Wolverine V2 deal via the widget above.

Comments