Cool or creepy? You told us what you think about Razer's new AI anime companion

Another CES , another step closer to the future that Black Mirror warned us about. This year, that moment came courtesy of Razer and its latest experiment in AI companionship, Project Ava. It’s an AI-powered gaming assistant designed to sit on your desk, analyze what’s happening on-screen, and offer real-time advice. It also seems to want to be a bit more than that at times, so we decided to poll you about how you feel about it.

We’ve already made our feelings clear on the subject after our own Joe Maring spent some hands-on time with Project Ava at CES 2026. While he found parts of the tech genuinely interesting, like its ability to quickly scan game menus and suggest loadouts, the overall experience left him more creeped out than impressed. The giggling, the attempts at playful banter, and the clear push toward forming a “bond” with the AI overshadowed the more practical gaming-assistant side of the device. But it’s your opinion we care most about, so we put a poll in Joe’s article asking if you’d consider buying Project Ava. Interestingly, you were pretty evenly split on Razer’s AI companion. 55% of you weren’t keen on the idea, but the slight minority would consider buying it.

That might not be the roaring success Razer is hoping for, and price would presumably still be a factor for those open to the idea. However, we stacked the deck a bit here, with Joe not exactly gushing with praise for the futuristic AI buddy. Despite his unease at times, almost half of you clearly like the idea, or maybe see where the future is headed. If we’re all going to be sharing spaces with AI-powered holograms and automotons eventually, why not be an early adopter and get some handy gaming advice at the same time?

The comments section of Joe’s article sheds some light on why you voted the way you did, and it’s just as divided as the poll. One commenter pushed back on the idea that Project Ava is “encouraging” flirting at all, arguing that it’s meant to help with gaming, work, or scheduling, and that any flirtatious use is down to the individual user rather than something Razer is actively promoting. A couple of commenters also framed Ava as potentially appealing to people who feel lonely, pointing out that humans have always anthropomorphized things, whether it’s Tamagotchis or an in-game character.

Of course, there were plenty of detractors as well. One reader raised a broader point about the irony of pitching an AI “gaming friend” while large-scale AI infrastructure continues to drive up GPU and RAM prices for gamers. Another argued that this kind of product feels like yet another step toward tech companies encouraging isolation, even if it’s wrapped in friendly, anime-style packaging. There was also some pushback against the way Ava presents itself, with frustration aimed at the overly cheerful, salesy tone rather than at the idea of an AI assistant.

Like it or not, there’s clearly a niche for Project Ava, and there’ll probably be more than a few under people’s trees next Christmas — even if many are gifts to oneself.

