Portable and powerful: Razer Orochi V2 mouse hits sub-$30 for Black Friday

Looking to elevate your gaming setup without breaking the bank? It’s the perfect time to check out the Razer Orochi V2 mouse. This gaming mouse is hitting an all-time low price of just $29.99 from its usual $69.99. That’s a solid 57% off the retail price. Razer Orochi V2 for $29.99 (57% off)

The Razer Orochi V2 packs some pretty neat features. It’s an ultra-light and portable gaming mouse, weighing in at just about 60 grams. This makes it a great travel companion, ideal for both laptop and desktop users on the go. It also offers impressive connectivity options, with two wireless modes: Razer HyperSpeed for low-latency performance and a power-saving Bluetooth mode. Speaking of power, you won’t be left hanging mid-game with its battery life reaching up to approximately 950 hours in Bluetooth mode.

Performance remains a strong suit of the Orochi V2. You get the precision of a 5G Advanced optical sensor, offering up to 18,000 DPI, along with 2nd-gen Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches, which are rated for a whopping 60 million clicks. Plus, it includes six programmable buttons and supports Razer Synapse 3 for customization.

What’s particularly unique about this deal is that it’s not just a good discount—it’s the best price so far. Whether you’re gaming from a cozy corner at home or setting up in a new city, the Razer Orochi V2 brings you both flexibility and reliability. If you’re in the market for a new gaming mouse, this deal is definitely worth considering.

