Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Headset deal: The cutest headphones are cheaper than ever

You’ve probably seen a streamer or two wearing these headphones. They are absolutely the cutest, and right now, you can score a 32% discount on them. The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Headset is just $67.99! Buy the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Headset for just $67.99 ($32 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Only the Quartz Pink color version is available at this price point. All other models are more expensive.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Headset is very special. Of course, the main highlight is the design. The cute pink colorway is very unique, as are the cat ears right on top of them. These are about the coolest headphones we’ve seen, and they will turn heads anywhere you use them.

Oh, and the base design isn’t all these have going for themselves. They also feature RGB lighting with support for up to 16.8 million colors, all of which are customizable via Razer Chroma.

At $67.99, this headset is at a record-low price. The headphones haven’t been this affordable in the past. These are very good headphones at that price. You get wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, adding a nice layer of convenience. They won’t sound bad, either. These come with 40mm drivers, built in three parts to optimize quality in the highs, mids, and lows.

Additionally, these come with noise canceling mics, which is a rare feature in headphones at this price range. And even battery life is outstanding, offering about 40 hours of uninterrupted listening per charge.

These are really cool, and we’ve never seen a better price, so go sign up for this deal while you can!

