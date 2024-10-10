Deal: Save an 58% on the impressive Razer Kishi V2 Pro gaming controller

Mobile gamers rejoice! Today, we have a great deal that will give you the competitive edge and comfort you need. Right now, you can take the Razer Kishi V2 Pro gaming controller home at a massive 58% discount. It will cost you only $54.99, which is still a record-low price. Buy the Razer Kishi V2 Pro for only $54.99

This deal is available from Woot!, and it expires in nine days, or until stock runs out. Interestingly enough, this is a record-low price that we have never seen on Amazon, which happens to own Woot!. The offer only applies to the Black model, and there’s a three-unit limit per customer.

The Razer Kishi V2 Pro is quite the game controller, offering advanced features like microswitches, analog triggers, Hypersense haptics, and programmable buttons. It has an extendable bridge where you can place your Android phone, ensuring a secure fit and more stability while gaming. In essence, it will feel much like a Nintendo Switch.

The device will connect to Android phones via USB-C. This isn’t only convenient for charging, but it will also significantly reduce latency, which more competitive gamers usually complain about when using Bluetooth. Wireless connections will simply never be as good as wired ones.

You can also take advantage of the Razer Nexus app. It has a collection of over 1,000 compatible games to take the guesswork out of the equation. It also makes it simple to record and share gameplay, or customize all your controller settings. And if the game isn’t compatible, it’s also possible to use it in virtual controller mode, so you can program buttons to trigger touchscreen actions.

Again, this deal is programmed to expire in nine days, but the stock could run out before then. If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming experience, this is a high-quality controller. Go catch this deal while it’s still available.

By the way, we also have a list of the best Bluetooth controllers, if you want to go wireless instead.

You might like

Comments