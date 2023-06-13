This Razer Hammerhead Earbuds deal is hard to believe

Every so often, you come across a deal that seems a bit too good to be true. But as far as we can tell, this Razer Hammerhead Earbuds deal from Verizon is legit. The carrier has the 2nd-gen model of the true wireless earbuds available to buy online for just $32.50 ($98 off).

Normally retailing for $130, we had to double-take at this deal because we’ve never even tracked the gaming earbuds for under $80, even during the big sales events of the year. They’re not the old model or a refurbished pair, so this seems to be just an incredibly generous offer. We’re not ones to look a gift horse in the mouth.

Razer Hammerhead Wireless Earbuds (2nd Gen) Razer Hammerhead Wireless Earbuds (2nd Gen) By offering a level of customization and support found nowhere else, our iconic RGB lighting system not only helps gamers design their dream gaming setup but enhances their enjoyment and immersion through dynamic lighting effects. See price at Verizon Save $97.49

While they’re not going to compete with the AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Razer never skimps on quality. These earbuds boast an immersive sound thanks to the custom-tuned 13mm drivers that deliver deep bass and crystal-clear highs. The low-latency connection ensures a seamless and lag-free audio transmission, and with an IPX4 water-resistant rating, they can withstand sweat and light splashes. The Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds also feature touch controls, allowing easy access to playback, calls, and voice assistants with just a tap. The compact charging case provides up to 15 hours of total playtime, and the earbuds offer a comfortable and secure fit with customizable silicone ear tips.

The deal is subject to stock, which we don’t expect to last long at this price. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

Comments