Need a good gaming chair? Check out this Razer Enki X deal!

If you spend a lot of time at a desk or playing games, you should seriously consider investing in a good chair. It will quite literally save you some backaches and avoid possible health issues in the future. Razer makes some pretty good ones, and it helps that they are among the best-looking as well. If you’ve been eyeing these, here’s a nice deal on the Razer Enki X Essential Gaming Chair. Buy the Razer Enki X Essential Gaming Chair for $349.99 ($49.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s currently only available in the Black configuration, though.

I personally own the Razer Iskur V2, which focuses on ergonomics. It’s great for those of us who spend hours upon hours sitting in front of a desk, but many argue that it is a bit stiff. This makes sense, as ergonomic chairs tend to prioritize support over comfort. If you prefer comfort, the Razr Enki series focuses on that aspect more.

What makes it more comfortable is mostly the softer cushion on the bottom. It uses fabric in more areas, which is more breathable and softer than synthetic leather.

At its core, though, it remains an ergonomic chair. It has a 21-inch width on the base, as well as 110-degree shoulder arches. The built-in lumbar arch will help with posture. The armrests can be adjusted in height and angle, and the backrest offers 152 degrees of movement.

Razer chair deals are pretty uncommon. You might want to get yours while it’s still on sale. Your back will thank you, and you will look mighty awesome during your streams!

Follow