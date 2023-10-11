Razer has so many crazy discounts right now, we don't even know where to begin

Igor Bonifacic / Android Authority

When it comes to gaming gear — especially laptops, keyboards, mice, and headphones — few companies can compare to Razer. The problem, though, is that pretty much everything the company makes is more expensive than the competition. Thankfully, that problem is solved today, as Amazon’s Big Deal Days has some absolutely outlandish Razer deals on offer!

We definitely have our eye on that Razer Blade 15 with an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti for $2,199, a full $1,500 off the list price. That’s a lot of gaming power in a relatively small package and a pretty reasonable price.

Unfortunately, these deals won’t last long. If you want to save big money on some Razer deals, you’ll need to act fast, as Big Deal Days is ending today. Also, remember that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these exclusive prices. Not a member? Start a 30-day Amazon Prime trial for free and then cancel before you’re charged. That will get you the deals, and you lose nothing.

Comments