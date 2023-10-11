Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Razer has so many crazy discounts right now, we don't even know where to begin
When it comes to gaming gear — especially laptops, keyboards, mice, and headphones — few companies can compare to Razer. The problem, though, is that pretty much everything the company makes is more expensive than the competition. Thankfully, that problem is solved today, as Amazon’s Big Deal Days has some absolutely outlandish Razer deals on offer!
We’ve got a list of some of the best deals below, but you can hit the button to see all of them:
Razer Blade 15 w/ 3080 Ti for $2,199 ($1,500 off)
Razer Blade 17 w/ 3070 Ti for $1,999 ($1,200 off)
Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard for $139.99 ($50 off)
Razer Barracuda X wireless headset for $69.99 ($30 off)
Razer Kiyo Pro webcam for $75.99 ($124 off)
Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired controller for $85.99 ($64 off)
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse for $58.99 ($71 off)
We definitely have our eye on that Razer Blade 15 with an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti for $2,199, a full $1,500 off the list price. That’s a lot of gaming power in a relatively small package and a pretty reasonable price.
Unfortunately, these deals won’t last long. If you want to save big money on some Razer deals, you’ll need to act fast, as Big Deal Days is ending today. Also, remember that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these exclusive prices. Not a member? Start a 30-day Amazon Prime trial for free and then cancel before you’re charged. That will get you the deals, and you lose nothing.