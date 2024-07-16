Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
At 25% off, the Razer Cobra mouse just hit its best price ever
Looking to buy one of the best mice that’ll make the perfect companion for your gaming sessions? Look no further because the Razer Cobra Gaming Mouse, which usually costs $40, is available at 25% off for the sweet price of $29.99 during Amazon Prime Day.
The wired mouse comes in a neat package that includes ultra-durable switches and a gradient Chroma underglow, adding aesthetic appeal to a durable exterior. Its symmetrical shape and lightweight construction make it a good match for most people’s grip styles and comfortable to use for extended durations.
It boasts a rather impressive 90-million-click lifecycle without double-clicking issues, as well as a lightning-fast 0.2ms actuation time and zero debounce delay. What’s more, the overall sensor performance is excellent, which means you get a snappy and responsive experience. It’s also designed with a flexible Speedflex cable that ensures minimal drag and a smooth glide across your desk or mousepad.
So, if you’re looking to purchase a wired mouse that offers solid performance and low latency right off the bat, the Razer Cobra Gaming Mouse is the one for you. Grab it at a steal this Prime Day, and if you aren’t a member yet, get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial right now.