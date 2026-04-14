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Deal alert: Razer BlackShark V3 Pro drops to all-time low of $229.50!

Check out the deal on the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro gaming headset, now available for $229.50.
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19 minutes ago

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Razer BlackShark V3 Pro Wireless ANC Gaming Headset for PC: Full Band Mic - 50mm Drivers - 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, USB, 3.5mm - Works with Mac, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Smartphone - Counter-Strike 2 Edition
DealHunt / Android Authority

The Razer BlackShark V3 Pro Wireless ANC Gaming Headset for PC is currently available for $229.50, down from its regular price of $269.99, reflecting a 15% discount. This deal marks a fantastic opportunity for gamers looking to elevate their audio experience.

This gaming headset is engineered for competitive play, focusing on both clarity and comfort. With 50mm TriForce Bio-Cellulose drivers, it offers crisp sound for every in-game moment. It comes equipped with a detachable HyperClear Full Band 12mm mic that enhances voice communication while minimizing background noise. The headset features hybrid active noise cancelation to help concentrate on the game and has multiple connectivity options, including 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C, and 3.5 mm, making it versatile for various devices.

Check out the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro deal on Amazon

According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores an impressive 83 out of 100. It earns this score due to a favorable price advantage, currently $37.22 below the 90-day average of $266.72. The deal is at an all-time low and was refreshed just 4 hours ago, making it a timely opportunity for buyers.

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