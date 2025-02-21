Deals: The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and Logitech G502 X Plus are $55 off

Logitech

Are you looking for a good gaming mouse? The biggest brands in this market are Razer and Logitech. Today, we have deals on a couple of the most popular ones from these brands: The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and Logitech G502 X Plus. They cost the same and are discounted by nearly identical amounts. Which one are you picking? Let’s help you figure that out. Get the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $104.98 ($55.01) Get the Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed Wireless Optical Mouse for $104.99 ($55)

These offers are both available from Amazon. Just keep in mind that only the Black versions are discounted. The White models will cost a bit more. These deals are surprisingly similar. Both are automatically discounted by 28%, then they have an additional $10 in savings you can get by manually applying an on-page coupon. Make sure to clip the coupon before adding the item to your cart!

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro

I am not sure if you guys can relate, but whenever I think of a gaming mouse, I automatically imagine a Razer one. That’s how important the brand has become to the industry, and for good reason. These are amazing mice that look and feel great, not to mention they usually come with great features. The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is no exception.

Of course, you’ll get that classic gaming look, with RGB lighting and all. It’s also jam-packed with all the features gamers could expect. It has 13 programmable buttons, so you can customize your gaming controls to your liking. The optical sensor features a max sensitivity of 30,000 DPI. You’ll even get wireless charging, which is a nice addition.

If you’re considering using this mouse for as long as possible, you’ll be glad to know the Razer Gen 3 optical switches are rated for 90 million presses. It will take a long time to reach that!

The battery life is pretty nice, too, maxing out at about 150 hours. However, this will reduce if you use more features. RGB lighting, faster DPI, and other factors can significantly reduce battery life.

Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed

If you are team Logitech, the Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed Wireless Optical Mouse is quite the treat. Its look is more elegant and less gaming-inspired, making it more fitting in any environment. It still has some RGB lighting, but it is more discrete, and I happen to think it looks very nice.

Don’t let the more normal looks fool you, though. This is still a premium gaming mouse, so you’ll get all the cool features. This includes a set of 13 programmable buttons. The sensitivity is slightly lower at 25,000 DPI, but that is still really good. It also has optical switches, which Logitech calls LightForce Switches.

It has a pretty nice 120-hour max battery life. Again, this gets reduced as you start using more advanced features. Oh, and both mice actually support wireless charging, using a compatible puck and pad. Both are sold separately. These deals are great for such nice gaming mice. You might want to take advantage of them while they last. The extra coupons really sweeten the deal, and we feel like such coupons don’t stick around for long.

You might like