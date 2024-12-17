Logitech and Razer deals: Check out these amazing gaming mice!

Logitech

Are you looking for a good gaming mouse? There are plenty of options out there, but Logitech and Razer are definitely two of the top contenders in the market. Today, we have a couple of deals from these gaming peripheral manufacturers. The Logitech G502 X Plus is only $111.14, saving you $48.85. Meanwhile, you can save $45.16 on the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, slashing the price to $111.99. Buy the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse for $111.14 Buy the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro gaming mouse for $111.99

Both of these offers come from Amazon. In the case of the Logitech deal, the discount applies to both the Black and White color versions. The Razer savings are only applicable to the Black model. The White version is $129.99.

Logitech G502 X Plus

These mice are actually direct competitors, so you’ll find many similarities between them. Let’s start with the Logitech G502 X Plus. This mouse is really nice, and it’s especially enticing for those who don’t want a mouse that looks too much like a gaming accessory. It has an elegant, streamlined look, and the coloring in the integrated lights is much more subtle. You can even take it to an office without getting too many looks.

Looks aside, the Logitech G502 X Plus is pretty similar to the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. It comes with 13 programmable buttons, and it has a 25,000 DPI sensitivity, which is quite impressive. It features optical switches, which Logitech calls “LightForce Switches.” Battery life is quite outstanding, too, estimated at about 140 hours of use per charge.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro

I don’t know about you, but Razer is the first brand that comes to mind when I think about gaming mice. The manufacturer is likely the most popular in the world of gaming peripherals, and its designs are now iconic. Additionally, its products tend to offer excellent performance and quality. The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro isn’t the exception.

Unlike Logitech’s mouse, this one is not afraid to let everyone know you’re a gamer. It has the looks, as well as the eye-catching RGB lighting that will be noticeable across any room. Of course, you’ll also squeeze quite a bit of performance from the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. It comes with 13 programmable buttons, and an even more sensitive 30,000 DPI performance. It comes with Razer Gen 3 optical switches, which are rated for a whopping 90 million presses. Battery life is even better at 150 hours per charge, and it even has wireless charging! Which of these gaming mice do you prefer? If you care for looks, the Logitech G502 X Plus is definitely the better bet. As for performance, we believe the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro has the edge here. Regardless, you should probably get yours as soon as possible before prices bounce back up.

