These new RayNeo glasses make wearing a private HD display both comfortable and practical

TL;DR TCL-owned RayNeo has unveiled the RayNeo 3s, a new pair of virtual display glasses.

The Air 3s feature the company’s latest HueView screen with richer colors and more eye comfort features.

The glasses also have quad speakers, a more ergonomic design, and a reduced starting price.

Watching movies or playing games is a nice way to kill some time when you’re commuting to work or traveling, but these activities are best done on larger displays which aren’t very portable. Fortunately, wearable displays offer the immersive viewing experience of TVs with the portability of eyeglasses, and they keep getting better and better each year. One of the leading brands in the wearable display space — TCL-owned RayNeo — has just announced the Air 3s, a new pair of glasses that act as a portable monitor for your smartphone, game console, or PC.

Like other glasses in this category, the RayNeo Air 3s is compatible with any device that supports DisplayPort. Many of the best Android phones support DisplayPort over USB-C, it’s essential to check your device’s specifications. Any device with HDMI output can be made to work with the glasses using an adapter or dock, such as the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck.

The RayNeo Air 3s features the company’s latest HueView screen technology, which consists of a micro-OLED screen with a tandem OLED structure to deliver a visual experience with vivid, true-to-life colors and deep blacks. Specifically, the company claims its glasses meet the criteria of IMAX Enhanced for 98% DCI-P3 color accuracy, 200,000:1 contrast, 145% sRGB, and △E<2 color accuracy. The display can be optimized for games or movies by selecting these modes, though it comes in a standard configuration by default that’s suitable for all content.

For improved eye comfort, RayNeo has equipped the Air 3s with OptiCare, a 3840Hz DC+PWM dimming system. This minimizes flickering and unstable colors, common contributors to eye strain. The company says the glasses have also received TÜV SÜD Blue Light Protection Certification, indicating reduced exposure to harmful blue light.

To ensure the Air 3s can be worn for long periods, RayNeo designed them to have a balanced weight distribution (46.6% front, 53.3% back). They also boast 15% less clamping force than previous models, a larger eyebox to accommodate a wider range of pupillary distances, and reduced edge blur. A 9-point FlexiFit adjustment system allows the glasses to conform to different face shapes.

The Air 3s feature a “Dual Opposing Acoustic Chamber Design,” which integrates two speakers into each side to create a richer, more symphonic sound experience. RayNeo claims this is a “world-first” in this category and delivers significantly improved acoustic performance compared to two-speaker designs, with crisper highs, detailed mids, and deeper bass. To reduce sound leakage, the company says the glasses utilize its Whisper Mode 2.0 technology.

Compared to the previous-generation Air 2s, the Air 3s are 50 nits brighter, 2g lighter, and feature an improved display with greater contrast, color accuracy, and eye comfort. Despite these improvements, the RayNeo Air 3s will be much cheaper than its predecessor, selling at an expected price of $259 compared to $399 for the Air 2s.

The RayNeo Air 3s are slated for release next month, though there’s no word on where exactly they will be released. RayNeo representatives have confirmed that the glasses will be sold in the U.S. Given their price, the RayNeo Air 3s seem to be a highly compelling pair of glasses, and we’re looking forward to trying them out when they go on sale.

