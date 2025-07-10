How I used a Raspberry Pi to save my old Canon scanner

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

A couple of years ago, I decided to invest in a high-quality scanner. The idea was to digitize and archive dozens of old photo albums from my childhood that were scattered around in boxes. You know how these projects go. Starting is easy. Seeing it through, not so much. Over the years, I’ve kept coming back to it in bursts. But year on year, I’ve been running into roadblocks. Namely, driver support. You see, what started as a functional scanner turned into a scanner that somewhat worked, and finally into a scanner that just won’t show up on my MacBook at all. If you know me and my relationship with tech, you’ll understand why just tossing the scanner didn’t feel right. It still powered on. It still had value. But the software world had moved on, and like a lot of perfectly usable tech, it was left behind. That got me thinking. There’s got to be a better way. I had a Raspberry Pi 4 lying around that I’d previously used for a Pi-hole project. It wasn’t doing much anymore. I remembered reading that the SANE project supported a wide range of scanners, including Canon’s older LiDE series. So, if I could get the Pi to act as a middleman, handling the USB connection and sharing the scanner over the network, I might be able to bring it back to life. It sounded like the kind of slightly overengineered weekend project that’s just challenging enough to tickle my fancy. Obviously, I dived right in.

Setting it all up

I started by installing Raspberry Pi OS Lite as I didn’t need a GUI, just terminal access to gain SSH access and install drivers. Once the Pi was set up and updated, I installed the SANE utilities. For those unfamiliar with it, SANE aims to bring open-source access to any, if not all, scanners through a common API. To my surprise, the Canon LiDE 220 showed up right away with a simple “scanimage” command. That’s the moment that gave me confidence that the project might just work. From there, I configured the Pi to expose the scanner over the network using saned, which is essentially a lightweight daemon that shares SANE-compatible devices across your LAN. I added the appropriate IP ranges to the config files, made sure the service was running, and confirmed that I could detect the scanner from my Mac.

Open-source doesn't have to mean terminal scripts, you can get a near-native experience too.

I could have stopped there and built some small scripts to interact with it remotely, or triggered a scan over the terminal, but I wanted a cleaner, browser-based solution that would let me scan from anywhere on the network. That’s where scanservjs came in. It’s an open-source web frontend for SANE, built with a modern UI and a focus on simplicity. Even better, I could host it on my Synology NAS, which already ran Docker and had plenty of resources to spare. Deploying scanservjs was straightforward. I pulled the container using Docker’s CLI, passed in the Pi’s IP using an environment variable, and configured it to run in host networking mode so it wouldn’t run into port mapping issues. I also mounted a shared folder from the NAS so I could store scanned files in a central location. Within minutes, I had a fully functional web interface that let me control the Canon scanner from any browser. I could preview, scan, change formats, and adjust resolution — all without touching the scanner or dealing with a native app. Believe me, I did a little jump when that first scan came through. I hadn’t really expected this project to work out as well as it did. The page came through clean and sharp, just like using the deprecated native app, and saved directly to a shared folder, ready to email or archive. I didn’t need to reinstall drivers, mess with compatibility layers, or plug the scanner into my Mac. It just worked. And it’s continued to work every time I’ve needed it since.

Breathing new life into old-hardware

Look, I’ve always had a soft spot for good hardware. Not flashy or over-designed tech, but simple tools that do their job well. My Canon LiDE 220 scanner is one of those. It’s why I chose it over an all-in-one. It’s a USB-powered photo-focused flatbed that always delivers razor-sharp scans, runs silently, and just does one job. It didn’t take up too much space, nor did it require a dedicated power adapter; both of which are excellent conveniences. And most importantly, I’ve yet to find a true replacement for it that doesn’t cost hundreds more. The problem wasn’t with the scanner itself. It was the software ecosystem around it. As macOS evolved with architecture changes and major operating system upgrades, driver support slowly vanished. For lack of better words, my perfectly functional scanner no longer works with my computer. Then I tried third-party tools like VueScan, which sort of worked but came with limitations like a high price and a clunky interface that didn’t feel like it belonged on a modern Mac. I really shouldn’t have to pay for another software to get my hardware up and running. Eventually, I gave up and shoved the scanner onto a shelf. It sat there for months while I relied on phone apps to scan documents. And while they were fine in a pinch, I never stopped missing the clean edges, high resolution, and consistency I used to get from my scanner.

Scanserver and SANE made my decade-old scanner better than its ever been.

Using this same scanner now feels better than it ever did when it was plugged directly into my computer. It’s completely decoupled from any single device. Anyone on the network can use it, and it doesn’t matter whether they’re on a Mac, PC, or even a tablet or smartphone. The browser interface is responsive and clean, and it handles everything from basic document scans to high-resolution TIFF output. The scanner itself is still doing the same work it always did, but it’s become a smarter, more accessible part of my workspace. What’s interesting about this project is that none of this feels like a hack. The experience is smooth and consistent. The Pi handles scanning duties quietly in the background. The NAS takes care of storage. scanservjs wraps everything in a clean interface. It feels less like a workaround and more like a modern, modular way to use older hardware. It also reminded me how capable these open-source tools really are. Without SANE and scanservjs, this setup wouldn’t have worked. Docker and the Raspberry Pi ecosystem made it even easier to stitch everything together without having to write custom scripts or compile anything from the source. The best part is that all of it runs quietly in the background. I don’t have to think about it anymore. I open a browser, scan, and move on.

Old hardware, new tricks I just wanted a reliable way to scan documents, and in the process, I ended up with something better than any out-of-the-box scanner software I’ve used. It’s fast, consistent, and works from any device in the house. I didn’t have to upgrade or replace anything. I wouldn’t say this is for everyone. If you scan a couple of times a year and already have a newer printer with a scanner built-in, you’re probably fine. But if you’ve got old gear lying around and a Raspberry Pi you’re not using, this is a genuinely useful project to take on. It’s simple enough to finish in an afternoon, and the end result is surprisingly polished.