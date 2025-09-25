The latest Raspberry Pi is a computer in a satisfying mechanical keyboard

TL;DR The Raspberry Pi 500 Plus has been launched, offering a Raspberry Pi computer inside a mechanical keyboard.

Other upgrades include RGB lighting, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD via an M.2 slot.

The Raspberry Pi 500 Plus is available at a starting price of $200.

The Raspberry Pi 400 was an intriguing release back in 2020, as it was the first official Raspberry Pi computer built into a keyboard. This effectively enabled an all-in-one PC experience. We’ve since seen the Raspberry Pi 500, and now the company has upped the ante with the Raspberry Pi 500 Plus.

The Raspberry Pi 500 Plus is indeed a full-fledged Raspberry Pi computer built into a keyboard, but it offers various major upgrades over the Pi 500. For one, we’ve now got a mechanical keyboard with removable keycaps and RGB lighting.

We’ve also got 16GB of RAM and a pre-installed 256GB SSD. These are both significant upgrades from the Pi 500’s 8GB of RAM and pre-installed 32GB microSD card. The M.2 slot means you can also swap out the SSD if you need more internal storage (supporting up to M.2 2280).

Otherwise, the Raspberry Pi 500 Plus features the same CPU as before. That means a 2.4GHz quad-core Cortex-A76 CPU, which should handle everyday computing tasks just fine. The new model also retains the same I/O options, such as Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, a microSD card slot, three full-sized USB ports (two USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0), a Gigabit Ethernet port, two micro-HDMI ports, and dual 4K/60Hz display output.

Expect to pay $200 for the Raspberry Pi 500 Plus, which is on sale now. You can also pay $220 for the Raspberry Pi 500 Plus Desktop Kit, which includes a mouse, a 27W USB-C power supply, a two-meter (6.56 feet) micro-HDMI to HDMI cable, and a copy of the Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Guide.

