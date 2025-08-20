Today only: Rakuten is offering $80 cash back for new Visible customers

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Today only, you can sign up for the Visible service through Rakuten to earn $80 in cash back rewards.

The offer requires you to be a new Visible customer and to transfer an existing line from another carrier to qualify.

Visible plans start as low as $19/month for the first year ($25 afterward), with the premium plan at just $39.

Visible is already one of the best deals in the mobile world, with plans as low as $19 a month for the first 12 months, and just $25 a month after that. Even its most premium plan starts at just $39 per month for the year. Want to save even more? Today only, Rakuten is giving you 8000 points when you sign up for Visible, which works out to $80 cash back.

The even better news here is that any other Visible code promos are still eligible for this deal, which means you really do get the lowest possible rates. It even stacks with referral bonuses as well.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

For those who don’t already use Rakuten, it’s basically a shopping portal that offers cash back across a wide variety of retailers. You start on Rakuten and then it forwards you over to Visible’s website to complete the deal. As you would imagine, there are some conditions here. First, you must be new to Visible to qualify for this promo. Second, you have to port in an existing mobile number from another carrier, and you’ll only be eligible for Cash Back after Visible has confirmed you’ve activated service and have maintained it for a period of at least 60 days.

All monthly plans seem to be eligible, though to be clear, you won’t get monthly cashback for your payments, as this appears to be a flat one-time $80 promotion.

If you’re looking for strong Verizon coverage without paying Big Red’s premium, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another provider that offers this level of truly unlimited service for such cutthroat pricing. If you want a closer look at how Visible compares to Big Red, we have a Verizon vs Visible guide that does just that.

Follow