Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile: Release date and more

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile is the latest entry in the renowned Rainbow Six franchise, and it’s one of our most anticipated Android games. As a free-to-play first-person shooter, this mobile game is built around strategic multiplayer gameplay. Here’s everything you need to know about the Rainbow Six Mobile release date, features, and gameplay.

When is Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile coming out?

The release date for both Android and iOS is still unknown, but the developers are preparing for a broader launch. Rainbow Six Mobile is currently in the closed beta 2.0 stage, which began on June 6th, 2023, where they can continually monitor a select group of players to test and refine the game.

After six weeks and the closed beta concludes, there will be an open beta and soft launch that anyone can join, bringing a Ranked mode, mini-seasons, and additional maps. After that time, the game will eventually roll out worldwide with full third-party controller support and rejoining matches if you lose connection.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile features and gameplay

Rainbow Six Mobile maintains the franchise’s classic Attack vs. Defense game modes. Fast-paced 5v5 matches require strategic decisions, and players must collaborate as a team to utilize destructible environments to their advantage. The game features a roster of specialized Operators to choose from, each with their unique abilities and gadgets.

Three iconic Rainbow Six Siege maps have been adapted for mobile play: Bank, Border, and Clubhouse. Each map presents unique challenges: Bank – A complex, fortified bank with many small to medium-sized rooms.

Border – An isolated outpost at the border of two countries, with old and new buildings and open, destructible areas.

Clubhouse – A large map with multiple floors, vast rooms, destructible walls, and numerous entry points. In addition, the currently closed beta 2.0 brings Operator progression via Mastery Tracks, a Beta-Battlepass, an early customization system, and introduces Team Deathmatch mode for newcomers.

Is there a Rainbow Six Mobile beta? Yes, a second closed beta for Rainbow Six Mobile began on June 6th, 2023, and will last six weeks. The beta is open to players in select countries who pre-registered and those who participated in the first beta who have their spots reserved. The closed beta also includes iOS users from Canada, the USA, and Japan for the first time.

After the closed beta concludes, an open beta will be available to select countries, where the developers can hopefully iron out any kinks according to player feedback before the worldwide release.

