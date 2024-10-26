Google updates Quick Share for Windows, fixing several issues

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Google’s Quick Share, born from a merger of Android’s Nearby Share and Samsung’s Quick Share, lets you quickly beam files between Android phones, Chromebooks, and Windows PCs. Now, a new update has just given its Windows app a significant stability boost. (h/t: 9to5Google)

The version 1.0.2002.2 update is currently rolling out and focuses primarily on resolving issues that impacted the app’s performance and reliability. Notably, the update addresses problems with file names containing non-ASCII characters, which previously caused crashes or prevented files from opening correctly. Additionally, it resolves issues with saving user preferences and ensures the application icon reliably appears in the Start menu. Further improvements target connectivity, with fixes for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi stability during file transfers.

Here’s the full changelog for the update: Fixed to delete files received from an unknown sender with the same payload ID.

Fixed an issue that caused the app to crash when a file name has non-ASCII characters.

Fixed an issue where non-ASCII characters prevented received files from opening successfully.

Fixed an issue when reading preferences.

Fixed an issue where preferences failed to save on certain system configurations.

Fixed an issue that kept the Quick Share shortcut icon from showing up in the Start menu after installation.

Fixed an issue that caused the app to crash when reading an input file.

Fixed an issue that caused multiple GATT reads during discovery.

Fixed a bug to stop Wi-Fi LAN advertising.

Fixed an issue that caused the app to crash when connecting to Bluetooth.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Wi-Fi hotspot profile from being deleted correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Wi-Fi hotspot couldn’t be recovered when the app was closed during file transfer. While this release may not bring new features to Quick Share, the stability improvements are always welcome. For now, this update should give users a more reliable file-sharing experience — one step closer to that seamless AirDrop experience on Android.

