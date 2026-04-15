Samsung admits Quick Share AirDrop support is dropping data, but a fix is coming

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Galaxy phone owners are experiencing an issue with Quick Share’s AirDrop support.

Files sent to an iPhone are missing metadata, like location and lens details.

Samsung has confirmed it is aware of the problem and is working on a fix.

Samsung recently started rolling out Quick Share AirDrop support to its Galaxy phones. First arriving on the Galaxy S26 series, support is now starting to spread to older Galaxy devices through the One UI 8.5 beta. While the feature allows for quick and easy file transfers between Galaxy phones and iPhones, users have noticed a minor issue. The good news is that Samsung is all over it and a fix is on the way.

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The issue in question involves the metadata that’s shared, or not shared in this case, when a file is sent. Documents, photos, and more have metadata that tells you things like the file size, creation date, and so on. When sending a file over through Quick Share, this data is supposed to transfer with it.

However, Galaxy owners (via MOJO Trick) have noticed that some of this information is missing after sending a file to an iPhone, specifically location and camera lens data. It appears that the problem gets even worse with videos, where hardly any metadata is kept, save for some details like resolution.

Over on the Korean Samsung community site, a moderator has confirmed that there is an issue when sharing files with iPhones. The moderator also confirms that the Quick Share team is aware of the bug and they are working on a fix. According to the post, the fix will be included in the next software update.

So if you’re experiencing this same problem, stay on the lookout for the next update. You can check to see if an update is available by opening Settings, tapping Software update, and selecting Download and install.

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