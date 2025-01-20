Move over Bluetooth, the first Wi-Fi earbuds are coming 'very, very soon'

Qualcomm announced its XPAN technology in late 2023, enabling wireless audio over Wi-Fi instead of solely relying on Bluetooth. The chip company noted at the time that it expected the first wireless earbuds with this tech in 2024, but we haven’t seen any announcements since then. So what gives?

We asked Qualcomm about the first commercial products with XPAN technology, and it turns out they could be around the corner:

We’re excited to be collaborating with several of our customers to bring the first devices with XPAN to market, and these will be announced very, very soon.

XPAN (Expanded Personal Area Network) allows wireless audio products to transmit over Wi-Fi. Qualcomm noted at the time that Wi-Fi offers a longer range than Bluetooth, making it ideal if you want to listen to your earbuds but your paired phone or tablet is a few rooms away. The chipmaker also explained that XPAN enables lossless 24-bit 96kHz audio over Wi-Fi at the same power consumption as its current lossy 96kHz Bluetooth standard. Qualcomm also noted that, unlike Bluetooth, you don’t have to choose between high bit-rate audio and low latency (e.g. for gaming).